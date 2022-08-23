Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Mike Watts joins the show!

We getting oh-so-close to the kickoff of the regular season, as the Bengals’ preseason finale against the Rams is next on the horizon. Some good news has occurred already this week, with Jessie Bates returning to work on Tuesday.

To break down the sights and sounds of the preseason, get a grasp on the state of the roster and more, Jim, Jamie, James and Tom welcome in the voice of Bengals preseason, Mike Watts.

The crew goes live on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET, so join them at the above-embedded video on their YouTube channel (subscribe!), or get it afterward on our Cincy Jungle podcast channel and your favorite audio streamer!