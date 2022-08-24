 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Preseason Week 3 TV schedule

One final tune-up week before the real fun begins.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
NFL: AUG 21 Preseason - Bills at Bears Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The third and final week of NFL preseason football takes place this week. While some teams will play starters in what used to be the dress-rehearsal week, most will continue opting to play backups and fringe roster players looking to make one final push toward making the 53-man roster or 16-man practice squad.

The fun begins with a Thursday double-header and concludes with a Sunday double-header. Here’s what you need to know for this week’s preseason action.

NFL Preseason Week 3 TV Schedule (all times ET)

Thursday, August 25

  • Packers vs. Chiefs, 8 p.m. on NFL Network
  • 49ers vs. Texans, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video

Friday, August 26

  • Bills vs. Panthers, 7 p.m.
  • Seahawks vs. Cowboys, 8 p.m. on NFL Network
  • Patriots vs. Raiders, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

  • Jaguars vs. Falcons, 3 p.m. on NFL Network
  • Rams vs. Bengals, 6 p.m. on NFL Network
  • Commanders vs. Ravens, 7 p.m.
  • Cardinals vs. Titans, 7 p.m.
  • Bears vs. Browns, 7 p.m.
  • Eagles vs. Dolphins, 7 p.m.
  • Bucs vs. Colts, 7:30 p.m.
  • Chargers vs. Saints, 8 p.m.
  • Vikings vs. Broncos, 9 p.m. on NFL Network

Sunday, August 28

  • Giants vs. Jets, 1 p.m. on NFL Network
  • Lions vs. Steelers, 4:30 p.m. on CBS

