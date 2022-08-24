The third and final week of NFL preseason football takes place this week. While some teams will play starters in what used to be the dress-rehearsal week, most will continue opting to play backups and fringe roster players looking to make one final push toward making the 53-man roster or 16-man practice squad.
The fun begins with a Thursday double-header and concludes with a Sunday double-header. Here’s what you need to know for this week’s preseason action.
NFL Preseason Week 3 TV Schedule (all times ET)
Thursday, August 25
Friday, August 26
- Bills vs. Panthers, 7 p.m.
- Seahawks vs. Cowboys, 8 p.m. on NFL Network
- Patriots vs. Raiders, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, August 27
- Jaguars vs. Falcons, 3 p.m. on NFL Network
- Rams vs. Bengals, 6 p.m. on NFL Network
- Commanders vs. Ravens, 7 p.m.
- Cardinals vs. Titans, 7 p.m.
- Bears vs. Browns, 7 p.m.
- Eagles vs. Dolphins, 7 p.m.
- Bucs vs. Colts, 7:30 p.m.
- Chargers vs. Saints, 8 p.m.
- Vikings vs. Broncos, 9 p.m. on NFL Network
Sunday, August 28
- Giants vs. Jets, 1 p.m. on NFL Network
- Lions vs. Steelers, 4:30 p.m. on CBS
