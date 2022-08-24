The third and final week of NFL preseason football takes place this week. While some teams will play starters in what used to be the dress-rehearsal week, most will continue opting to play backups and fringe roster players looking to make one final push toward making the 53-man roster or 16-man practice squad.

The fun begins with a Thursday double-header and concludes with a Sunday double-header. Here’s what you need to know for this week’s preseason action.

NFL Preseason Week 3 TV Schedule (all times ET)

Thursday, August 25

Packers vs. Chiefs, 8 p.m. on NFL Network

49ers vs. Texans, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video

Friday, August 26

Bills vs. Panthers, 7 p.m.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys, 8 p.m. on NFL Network

Patriots vs. Raiders, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

Jaguars vs. Falcons, 3 p.m. on NFL Network

Rams vs. Bengals, 6 p.m. on NFL Network

Commanders vs. Ravens, 7 p.m.

Cardinals vs. Titans, 7 p.m.

Bears vs. Browns , 7 p.m.

Eagles vs. Dolphins, 7 p.m.

, 7 p.m. Bucs vs. Colts, 7:30 p.m.

Chargers vs. Saints, 8 p.m.

Vikings vs. Broncos, 9 p.m. on NFL Network

Sunday, August 28