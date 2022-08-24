Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Everything to know for preseason clash

Keep track of everything related to the preseason clash between the Bengals and Rams.

The Cincinnati Bengals wrap up preseason play with a mini Super Bowl LVI rematch vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Game time is set for 6 pm ET on Saturday, August 27th on the NFL Network and the Bengals preseason network.

Though these were the two teams who played in last season’s championship game, most of the players who took part in that game won’t be playing this week. After the NFL expanded the regular-season to 17 games, most teams have opted to rest their top players for what’s now a three-game preseason.

That’s exactly what the Bengals have done, as they’ve only played a handful of potential starters in their first two games and are expected to follow suit again this week.

However, don’t mistake that as saying these don’t matter, as the preseason games go a long way in deciding who earns those final 10ish spots on the 53-man roster, as well as who makes the 16-man practice squad.

