Bengals News (8/24): Solomon Wilcots gets behind Cordell Volson at left guard

Bengals Player Moves: Bates Re-signed, B. Wilson to Reserve/PUP, Plitt Waived

Re-signed S Jessie Bates. Bates, a fifth-year veteran who was named the team's designated franchise player on March 7, signed the one-year tender for the 2022 season. He originally was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2018. He has started each of his 63 games played in four seasons for Cincinnati, totaling 406 tackles (287 solo), 10 INTs, 35 PDs, two FFs and two FRs. Bates was a team captain in 2021 and had 20 tackles (11 solo), two INTs and six PDs in the postseason to help lead the Bengals to a berth in Super Bowl LVI. He will be placed on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list. While on that list, Bates will have a roster exemption for up to two weeks, though he can be activated at any time.

Sam Hubbard Foundation Hosts Inaugural Summer Backpack Drive

"It's always important to get the school year started on the right foot," Hubbard said. "Knowing that each kid will have everything they'll need for their first day back, and the chance for my Foundation and I to be a small part of that is really special."

Bengals' Roster Look Heading Into Preseason Finale vs. Rams

They raised Zac Taylor, their current head coach, in their first Super Bowl run when he walked out of the Rams' locker room after the loss to the Patriots and took over the Bengals. When Taylor took them on a Super Bowl run of their own, the Rams, of course, were their opponents in Los Angeles.

Bengals Player Moves: Three Players Waived

Heiligh and Sorenson are both rookies, and signed with the Bengals as college free agents in May. Washington, a first-year player, had originally signed with the Bengals as a free agent during the 2020 offseason.

Thaddeus Moss not expected to be punished for low block on Kayvon Thibodeaux

By now, most fans probably know about the massive outbreak of opinions and analysis after Moss went low for a block on Kayvon Thibodeaux. That resulted in an injury for the high-profile rookie and he’ll miss two or more weeks with a sprain.

Bengals make roster moves after Jessie Bates signs franchise tag

Wilson remains one of the more dangerous kick returners in the NFL. But while he’s been out, sophomore running back Chris Evans has been electric in the role, so the veteran might not be in the mix, depending on what coaches want to do with secondary depth.

Bengals safety Jessie Bates reports to team's facility, signs franchise tag

The star safety returned to the Bengals' building Tuesday and will sign his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The team later confirmed Bates signed the tender and will be placed on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list, which allows the safety to have a roster exemption for up to two weeks.

Allen Robinson looking forward to joint practices with Bengals

Allen Robinson and Matthew Stafford didn’t get the chance to work together during OTAs and minicamp. The Rams didn’t let Stafford throw after he had an offseason injection in his right elbow, taking a safe approach.

Solomon Wilcots Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals' Left Guard Competition

"I think he (Volson) beats out Jackson Carman," Solomon Wilcots said without hesitation. "Cordell is going to win the job and the reason why is because I see him as the most eager, he is the most aggressive. He loves the competition, he loves the physicality of the competition, he loves being an offensive lineman."

Justin Jefferson says he's more versatile than Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals WR's claims: 'We don't play alike' - CBSSports.com

While he was smiling, there was a sense of seriousness to Justin Jefferson when told of Ja'Marr Chase's recent comments that he stole Chase's moves once he entered the NFL in 2020. While the comments could be seen as fire starters, Chase and Jefferson have a close bond that included their time as teammates at LSU. Together with Joe Burrow, the duo helped the Tigers capture a national championship in 2019 before enjoying successful starts in Minnesota and Cincinnati.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor isn’t worried about dreaded Super Bowl hangover

Rams coach Sean McVay has remained close and loyal with his former assistants, offering professional advice or just by being himself as an everyday kind of guy. And sometimes, when life is good, you just want your friends to know about it.

Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson dies at age 87; Super Bowl IV MVP hoisted Chiefs' first Lombardi Trophy

Dawson, who won three AFL championships and led Kansas City to its first Super Bowl victory, died Wednesday at the age of 87, per the Associated Press. Dawson was Super Bowl IV MVP when his Chiefs beat the heavily favored Minnesota Vikings, 23-7.

Top 10 wide receivers entering the 2022 NFL season

Five superstar wideouts sit among the 20 unnamed players remaining in this epic countdown. With that in mind, former NFL defensive back Jason McCourty, who retired in July after a 13-year career, provides his ranking of the top 10 receivers heading into the 2022 season.

Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo: 'Any scenario is possible' as roster cutdown day approaches

The Niners expected to part ways with the former starting quarterback after the 2021 season, handing the reins to Trey Lance. But offseason shoulder surgery scuttled trade talks in the spring. With the season fast approaching, San Francisco has a choice to make if no trade materializes soon: Cut him or keep the QB and his $24.2 million base salary on the roster.

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson undergoes ankle surgery, out 2-4 weeks

The Chargers meet the team that sent them to the offseason last season, the Las Vegas Raiders, in a divisional battle in Week 1 on Sept. 11. Jackson's current timetable means he could be out until Week 3, though the shorter side of that window also leaves open the possibility of returning for the season opener. If Jackson does miss the first two games of the season, that would mean the Chargers would be forced to play two important divisional games (Week 2 includes a date with the Kansas City Chiefs) without Jackson in what is expected to be a highly competitive race for the AFC West crown.