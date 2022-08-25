Bengals vs. Rams time, TV channel, online stream, radio, rosters and more

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams get to have a rematch of Super Bowl LVI already.

Okay, so a preseason game is a far cry from the intensity that you would see in a Super Bowl. We probably won’t even see many (if any) of the players from that game even appear in this one.

That doesn’t mean that this game is completely meaningless.

There is still the ongoing competition at left guard between Jackson Carman and rookie Cordell Volson. We will also see Drue Chrisman try to take the spot from the longest-tenured player in Cincinnati, punter Kevin Huber.

Those two battles will probably be the most noticeable week-to-week development by fans.

However, there is also an 80-man roster that will have to be trimmed down to 53. There are plenty of jobs on the line for the bubble of this roster as well as payers putting out tape to potentially make other rosters or practice squads.

This is also the last time we will see the Bengals take the field before the real excitement starts September 11th against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cincinnati.

Time: 6:00 pm ET on August 27th, 2022

TV Channel: Bengals Preseason TV Network, the network is led by flagship WKRC-TV (CBS Channel 12) in Cincinnati. Also on the network are WKEF-TV (ABC Ch. 22) in Dayton, WSYX-TV (ABC Ch. 6) in Columbus, WLIO-TV (FOX Ch. 8.2) in Lima, WDKY-TV (FOX Ch. 56) in Lexington, Ky. and WDRB-TV (FOX Ch. 41) in Louisville, Ky.

Location: PayCor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH

Online Stream: NFL+ (out of market), NFL app, or use a free trial of fuboTV.

Announcers: Mike Watts, Anthony Munoz and Marisa Contipelli are on the call.

Radio Broadcast: Bengals Radio Network with Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham.

Replay: NFL+ app and NFL Network (check local listings).

Weather: Low-to-mid 80s and mostly cloudy with zero percent chance of rain, per NFL Weather.

Rosters: CIN | LAR