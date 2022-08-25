Bengals News (8/25): Love for Evan McPherson reaches historic levels

Familiar Bengals-Rams Stage Efficient Business Summit

The offenses and defenses worked against each other on adjacent fields for about 90 minutes. While the Bengals' new No. 1 offensive line stood up with some give and take to the Rams' No. 1 defensive line that bedeviled the old one a few months ago, the Bengals defensive line again showed up stout like it did that day in SOFI. Meanwhile, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Rams head coach Sean McVay had the trains running on time with no smashups.

The old preseason dress rehearsal used to be the third preseason game. But since there are only three of them now and the last one is Saturday (6 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium, then this week's two practices against the Rams are when Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is rolling out his first teams.

While the Bengals have been on the losing side of both preseason games, multiple players have flashed their potential in key areas. Headlining that group is S Dax Hill, the team's first-round draft choice in 2022 who had six tackles and an INT on Sunday night. In each of his two starts, Hill has displayed a highly touted versatility and nose for the ball that is receiving praise from his coaches. "[The interception] was a great play," said Taylor. "That's a tough play. He just finds a way to get around the ball and get his hands on the ball, and had a couple of opportunities last week. It was good to see him make the most of that one."

"When you see you we had joint practices against people we saw in the Super Bowl, you get a little edge about it," said linebacker Germaine Pratt before practice, one of the Bengals' 19 Super Bowl starters on the field or on the sidelines. "You want to get better and showcase something."

The fifth-year player, who signed his franchise tender on Tuesday, said he's viewing the upcoming 2022 season as a chance to again showcase his talents ahead of a potential payday.

Aaron Donald touching Joe Burrow was as dramatic as things got for Bengals, Rams

Going into joint practices between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, there was some concern from both parties about potential fights after seeing so many break out at other joint practices around the NFL.

We have arrived to the last week of the preseason. Folks, it is almost time for the regular season. I know each week I say the 2022 season is nearly here, but this time I really mean it.

The NFL Players Association released the quarterly report this week. The list reports sales of all officially licensed NFL player products during the three-month period. The NFLPA’s list is only verified ranking of all officially licensed NFL player products sold by more than 80 NFLPA licensees.

The 25-year-old had one reception for seven yards in the preseason. He signed with Atlanta in March. Tate was a former fan favorite for Bengals fans across the country. He had his best season in 2019 when he finished with 40 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown.

But just because we're set to wrap up the exhibition season doesn't mean there isn't a lot at stake in these contests. This will be the final action prior to the major cutdown -- from 80 rostered players to 53.

Smith suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee in Wednesday's practice and needs surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Smith won't be back on the field until December, if at all this season.

"That was a unique curveball early this morning," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Thursday. "It was just the accumulation of some players having a stomach bug that we don't really know totally where it was coming from and just trying to be overly cautious so that we didn't further affect players on the team, as well as (we) had to think of the best interest of the Philadelphia Eagles, as well. Couldn't in good conscience just move forward and try to limit practice reps in practice."

A fourth-round pick by Green Bay in 2013, Tretter's career got off to an injury-plagued start as he missed his entire rookie season and a chunk of his second. But after four years with the Packers, he morphed into a stalwart pivot in Cleveland.