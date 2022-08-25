La’el Collins vs. Leonard Floyd fight ends Bengals vs. Rams practice

It took two practices, but some skirmishes finally ensued between during the Cincinnati Bengals joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams, and right tackle La’el Collins was right in the thick of it.

Things started after the Bengals’ offense produced a big play to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Collins and Rams defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson were involved in a minor dispute.

A lot going on.



Joe Burrow, getting some rare time, hits Ja’Marr Chase on a deep ball.



Afterwards, Bengals OL La’el Collins involved in a little scuffle. Rams DT A’Shawn Robinson had to be calmed down afterwards. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 25, 2022

Tensions escalated on the very next play as Collins ended up snatching the helmet of defensive end Leonard Floyd and reportedly swung it at him.

A second scuffle breaks out between #Bengals and #Rams big men in joint practice. pic.twitter.com/yZJTiZSqFU — Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) August 25, 2022

Collins was removed from the offensive line on the ensuing play, replaced by D’Ante Smith. But he wasn’t out for long.

As soon as Collins came back in, a full-blown brawl ensued after the rep, starting with Collins and Floyd going back at it.

Bengals OL La’el Collins was engaged with a Rams player on a run play. The Rams player, whose number was hard to see, had Collins grabbed from behind and engaged a little too long.



Collins took exception, threw a few punches and all hell broke loose. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 25, 2022

Multiple players swung on each other as several of them hit the ground and even Aaron Donald ended up with a Bengals helmet in his hand.

BENGALS & RAMS FIGHT.



Aaron Donald gets thrown to the ground. pic.twitter.com/AKOHUzEZPU — WHO DEY est. 2000 (@dpainclain) August 25, 2022

Needless to say, Collins left the field right afterwards, and the rest of the team followed. Practice officially ended with a bang.

Scuffles between opposing teams in training camp are far from new. Just this month, the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers had their joint practices disrupted with violent brawls during their second practice. The New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons also had fights in their sessions.

It’s become an expectation that tempers flare between players practicing against one another. What’s intriguing about this one is who was in the center of the action.

Collins, who made headlines this offseason by labelling himself Joe Burrow’s bodyguard, has only been practicing with the team in 11-on-11 drills for about a week. And the second day he gets matched up with real opponents from another team, he made it clear he meant what he said back in the spring.

The good news is, according to head coach Zac Taylor, practice only had three plays left.

Zac Taylor says they only had three reps left in the day so they decided to end it after the second fight. Called it two good days of work. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 25, 2022

Saturday’s preseason game won’t feature Collins or any other big names, so it’s onto Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers for them.