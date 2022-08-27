 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals vs. Rams pregame

The last shot for guys like Kendric Pryor to show they deserve to make the final roster.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Arizona Cardinals v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals will play their final preseason game today vs. the Los Angeles Rams inside Paycor Stadium, which is one of nine NFL games on the docket.

Here is a look at all of today’s NFL action:

There is also Week 0 college football (read more about the TV schedule here), so come join the fun in our pregame open thread.

Who DEY!

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...