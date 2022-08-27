The Cincinnati Bengals will play their final preseason game today vs. the Los Angeles Rams inside Paycor Stadium, which is one of nine NFL games on the docket.
Here is a look at all of today’s NFL action:
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons, 3 pm ET on the NFL Network
- Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 6 pm ET on the NFL Network
- Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens, 7 pm ET
- Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans, 7 pm ET
- Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns, 7 pm ET
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins, 7 pm ET
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts, 7:30 pm ET
- Los Angeles Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints, 8 pm ET
- Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos, 9 p.m. on NFL Network
There is also Week 0 college football (read more about the TV schedule here), so come join the fun in our pregame open thread.
Who DEY!
Loading comments...