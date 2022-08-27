Bengals News (8/27): Final chances

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals: Position Battles to Watch For in Preseason Finale - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals: Position Battles to Watch For in Preseason Finale

Bengals vs. Rams brawl didn’t stop Joe Burrow from extra work

Joe Burrow ran sprints and did extra work even after the practice-ending brawl.

Bengals Training Camp Ends Abruptly, but Joe Burrow Keeps Working

Even as the Bengals and Rams left the field after their chaotic and abrupt end to their joint practices Thursday, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow never left where the ball was spotted for the last time and stayed on the field to get his work in.

Bengals-Rams practices: 6 non-fight takeaways from this week’s joint sessions - The Athletic

Trey Hendrickson, Chidobe Awuzie, Cordell Volson and Allan George are among those who made big impacts over the past two days.

Around the League

Geno Smith named Seahawks' starting quarterback for Week 1

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll named Geno Smith the starter for Week 1 of the regular season on Friday night following the team’s preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Smith was in a quarterback battle with Drew Lock.

Panthers QB Sam Darnold, DT Derrick Brown, K Zane Gonzalez injured in preseason finale vs. Bills

Panthers quarterback ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ sustained an ankle injury during the second half of the game and was carted off the field to the locker room.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza sits preseason finale; wants to 'set record straight' about gang rape lawsuit

Bills coach Sean McDermott said it was his decision for Matt Araiza to sit out Friday's game and acknowledged learning some new information about the case in the last 24 hours. In a statement, Araiza said he looks forward to "setting the record straight."

Jameis Winston efficient in brief debut for New Orleans Saints; Trevor Penning, Tre'Quan Smith leave hurt

While the Saints were pleased with Jameis Winston's brief preseason debut Friday night, not everything was positive: Trevor Penning and Tre'Quan Smith were among those to leave with injuries and are being evaluated.

Kansas City Chiefs players honor late Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson with special huddle in game

Chiefs players honored late Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson on Thursday with a special huddle in a game against the Packers.