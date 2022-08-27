Kwamie Lassiter may fit better with Joe Burrow than Kendric Pryor

While the team has three of the very best receivers in the game, the Bengals are still trying to secure some depth at that position.

It’s still not clear if they will keep seven wide receivers, but if they do, it’ll come down to Kwamie Lassiter II and Kendric Pryor, both of whom have looked good in the preseason.

Part of the problem in evaluating them is that Joe Burrow is not throwing in these games. And, naturally, things will look a lot different when the franchise quarterback is improvising and spraying the ball all over the field.

So we tried to explore what might be going into Zac Taylor’s evaluation, and here’s why Lassiter may make more sense: he seems to be more improvisational in his route running. On our most recent show, John Sheeran had this to say about the topic:

“In those plays that we saw of Lassiter, they were kind of extended. [Jake] Browning broke the pocket and Lassiter found the soft spot over the middle of the field. That is something that Burrow does pretty well. He likes to extend plays and keep his eyes down the field. Lassiter gives importance to looking for the openings on the field after he finishes his routes. [He asks himself] ‘Where is my quarterback? How can I work back to him?’ So maybe that’s an area in which Lassiter has an advantage over Pryor.”

Watch the show here:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: