Bengals highlight Andrew Whitworth during timeout vs. Rams

For the first time in years, Andrew Whitworth is back in Cincinnati. The former Cincinnati Bengals left tackle retired this offseason and is set to begin his career as a broadcaster with Amazon on Thursday Night Football.

One of his first cracks in the industry is calling the Bengals’ preseason finale against the Rams, from the Rams’ broadcast booth.

Though he’s repping his second team, the Bengals put Whitworth on the jumbotron during a first-quarter timeout of the game.

#Bengals put Andrew Whitworth up on the videoboard (he's here calling the game with Rams TV). Big ovation from the Cincinnati fans. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 27, 2022

Whitworth ended his fantastic career with a Super Bowl victory against the team who drafted him back in February. He spent the first 11 years of his career in Cincinnati, making three of his four Pro Bowls and one of his two All-Pro teams with the Bengals.

Much has been made about the fallout of Whitworth’s 2017 departure from the Bengals. At the time, the 35-year-old lineman was given an unfavorable offer to return prior to free agency. He even threatened to leave two years prior.

It wasn’t a clean end to a successful relationship, but as time has passed, any animosity seems to have dissipated.

Whitworth will be back in Paycor Stadium for Thursday Night Football between the Bengals and Miami Dolphins in Week 4.