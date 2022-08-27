Zach Carter impresses in final preseason showing

The Cincinnati Bengals finished the preseason 1-2, but it was always going to be about the development of some of their key personnel. Depth is going to be a big deal for this team in 2022.

With Joseph Ossai returning after missing last season, the Bengals should be set at defensive end. One other defensive line spot to watch for was at at tackle after Cincinnati lost Larry Ogunjobi in free agency.

The Bengals looked to supplement the loss of Ogunjobi with third-round pick Zach Carter. While Carter was a lock to make the 53-man roster, his impact wasn’t truly known, but he did make a nice impression on both fans and coaches Saturday night.

The Bengals won 16-7 against the Los Angeles Rams, which obviously was largely because of the defense. In this third preseason game, it was Carter who stood out with a strip sack fumble his most impressive play.

Carter’s sack and tackle were among his lone contributions on the night, although they were big ones. At 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, Carter is going to be a monster in the middle of the line and should be able to give D.J. Reader and B.J. Hill occasional breaks.

Carter had five sacks and 9.5 tackles for a loss his junior season with the Florida Gators. He passed on the 2021 NFL Draft and stayed in college for his redshirt senior season.

Overall, it seems to have worked out for the defensive tackle, as he finished 2021 with 7.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, 31 total tackles, and two pass deflections.

Carter is now eyeing an important role, and one that could easily grow into a vital role if any injuries play a factor in the Queen City. He had 4 tackles (2 solo) and a pass deflection against the Cardinals, his most active game. He also recorded a tackle against the Giants.

Carter should have some role this upcoming season, especially after a solid preseason.

2. Rookie DT Zach Carter was dominant in one-on-one pass rush drills, winning with a quick burst at the line.

“I ask a lot of questions and have been soaking everything up,” he said. “I look at myself on film and I watch the vets to see if I’m doing everything the right way.” pic.twitter.com/f4uPBY7QSl — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) August 2, 2022

