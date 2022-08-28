Zac Taylor speaks highly of Cordell Volson

The Cincinnati Bengals added three starting offensive linemen this past offseason.

After Joe Burrow was the most-sacked quarterback last year, the team knew they needed to make adjustments, and they did just that. We can praise them for that, but there is still one hole in the five-man unit.

It’s at left guard.

2021 second-round draft pick Jackson Carman was expected to be the starter, but after his struggles in Week 1 of the preseason and the rising stardom of 2022 fourth-round pick Cordell Volson, things may be trending positively for the rookie.

Let’s just say, when Zac Taylor talks about you like he did about Volson in the below clip, only good things typically follow. Taylor clearly has high respect for Volson.

Zac Taylor's praise of Cordell Volson speaks volumes pic.twitter.com/WiduVpvOUI — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 28, 2022

If Volson earns the starting spot, no one should really be shocked. While he’s had a mistake or two, he’s largely been solid during the preseason. The Bengals ended their preseason with a 16-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

That said, Volson would likely still be the weak link on the unit, and it may be a consistent battle between the rookie from North Dakota State and Carman. It is among the few true starting battles left.