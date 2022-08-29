Who should win the Bengals’ punter job?

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t have many position battles as the preseason commences and roster cuts are coming due.

However, there are a few to keep an eye on, the most notable being at left guard. That’ll be between Jackson Carman and fourth-round pick Cordell Volson.

Another one that has fans talking is the battle of punters.

Long-time Bengal Kevin Huber is one of the names bidding for the spot, but he’ll be met by Ohio State’s Drue Chrisman. Huber was drafted by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

However, Huber is now 37 years old, so the time is ticking for the long-time Bengal. In the preseason finale, a 16-7 win over the Rams, both players got two punts, with Chrisman’s totaling 107 yards to Huber’s at 75.

It should be noted that both Huber’s punts were within the 20.

Huber got 3 of the punts against the Cardinals to open the preseason. He went for 143 yards with one inside the 20 while Chrisman had 2 for 92. Huber didn’t have either of the two against the New York Giants.

That said, while the 25-year-old punter could usher in a changing of the guard, it’s no sure thing. Do you think Chrisman should take over for Huber this upcoming season?