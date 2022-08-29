Bengals roster cuts tracker 2022: News, rumors, updates, trades, and more

Cutdown time is here for the Cincinnati Bengals, who must get the roster down to 53 players by 4 pm ET on August 30th.

The path to getting here began in late July when training camp opened, and it’s about to end following a three-game preseason.

While many NFL teams have uncertainty throughout the roster, the Bengals are thankfully not one of them, as they return much of the same roster that made it to Super Bowl LVI.

Of course, there will always be at least a few highly-contested roster battles. For the Bengals, the notable spots to watch for include the final 2-3 wide receiver spots, the starting punter job, and the final 1-2 spots at both defensive end and linebacker.

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Bengals’ roster moves ahead of NFL Cutdown Day 2022, including the formation of the 16-man practice squad.