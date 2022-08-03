Bengals News (8/3): Jonah Williams has big fan in Andrew Whitworth

Bengals Training Camp Report: Eli Apple Contests It All

Eli Apple, the Bengals cornerback Twitter loves to hate, has contested everything in this training camp. From quarterback Brandon Allen's constant throws to the incomparable Ja'Marr Chase to his social media habits.

Bengals Quick Hits: Ossai Puts On Training Camp Pads Again

You remember now. Those 33 rookie snaps that included a GOAT sack of Tom Brady on his second play as a pro and that Pro Football Focus grade that was the best for a defensive rookie that first weekend.

Zac Taylor explains why Joe Burrow wasn’t at Bengals practice

Taylor also told The Athletic’s Jay Morrison the following: “I’ve encouraged him to get as much rest as possible when he’s not going to be out here practicing. So he pops into the meetings and then we’ll just take it day to day whether he’ll be out here.”

Jonah Williams impressing Andrew Whitworth and others at Bengals camp

Williams looked especially good this week in reps against the likes of the returning Joseph Ossai and star edge defender Trey Hendrickson — two pass-rushers who undermine the idea this is some sort of exaggeration about Williams because everyone “looks good” in camp early.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Projected to Lead NFL in Key Stat This Season

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is currently sidelined after undergoing an appendectomy last week. The 25-year-old is the reigning Comeback Player of the Year.

Bengals training camp sees pads and scuffles arrive in full force

“There’s a couple examples where we’ve got to do a better job of protecting each other. We’re not in a preseason game yet, regular-season game yet. Guys will continue to learn. Usually, the culprits are the younger guys who haven’t had any experience like this yet. Some of the veterans do a good job controlling their emotions, controlling their body. That’s an area we can continue to improve.”

Cincinnati Bengals Practice Quick Hits: Cornerbacks Face Wide Receivers in 1-on-1s For First Time

Ja'Marr Chase and Chidobe Awuzie both won a round of their two round matchup. Tyler Boyd and Mike Hilton also faced each other twice, with Boyd catching one of the two passes thrown his way.

Bengals unfazed about facing Deshaun Watson twice this season

On Monday, former federal judge Sue L. Robinson ruled that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The decision comes after a month of deliberation, and the NFL still reserves the right to appeal within three days.

Cincinnati Bengals Running Back Position Preview: Joe Mixon Leads Way With Plenty of Talent Behind Him

Over the past decade, the running back position has gone from a focal point of offenses to a role player. Modern analytics have pushed the idea that running backs are very replaceable. While there is some truth to what they are saying, elite talent is elite talent, regardless of position and Joe Mixon is a premiere player on this Bengals offense.

Around the league

2022 NFL training camps: First-stringers who could lose starting jobs

There might be a hardcore underground Darnold fan quotient out there, but their reasons for optimism are running dry. Following last month’s Baker Mayfield trade, all arrows have pointed in Mayfield’s direction to win the starting QB job. This isn’t exactly breaking news, of course, but not even Darnold’s 11 starts for Carolina last year, or Mayfield’s late arrival this offseason, offer much in the way of hope. For now, the two QBs are splitting time with the first-team offense. Mayfield could continue throwing training-camp picks and keep the door ajar, but a coaching staff that might soon find itself on the hot seat and a Week 1 game versus Cleveland give us a clear forecast of which way the wind is blowing. The question now might be: Will Darnold ever start again in the NFL?

2022 Hall of Fame Game preview: What to watch for in Jaguars-Raiders

The Jacksonville Jaguars embark on a new journey under coach Doug Pederson, who arrives in Duval County as the man chosen to get quarterback Trevor Lawrence back on track toward stardom, and the Jaguars on the path to success. His tenure as Jacksonville's coach begins just steps from football's most hallowed halls.

Best team fits for notable remaining NFL free agents: Odell Beckham Jr. to the Baltimore Ravens?

NFL teams are ramping up for the 2022 season, with training camps underway across the league. While most roster-building is in the rearview, a number of potential high-impact free agents remain available. Where could they be headed? Which teams could use their help?

Tyrann Mathieu reports for Saints training camp after extended absence for personal reasons

The return of Mathieu, 29, to Louisiana was celebrated this offseason after the veteran safety signed with the Saints. After playing football at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans and at LSU, Mathieu was dismissed from the school and spent his first nine years in the NFL with the Cardinals, Texans and Chiefs. He signed a three-year, $28.3 million deal with the Saints in May, which was heralded as a major homecoming, and Mathieu is expected to start at safety and play a big role on defense.