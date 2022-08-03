 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Training Daze

This week, John and Anthony talk about some of the top storylines from Bengals training camp, discuss more hot-button topics in the “State Your Case” segment, look at the other out-of-division teams on the 2022 schedule and close up with a “Remember When...?”.

By Anthony Cosenza
Cincinnati Bengals Fan Rally Ahead Of Super Bowl LVI Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Training camp is here!

The Cincinnati Bengals are on a mission to reclaim their AFC crown and take a leap forward in 2022 as world champions. They’ll need development from some players, continued high-levels of play from others and, of course, lady luck on their side as it goes with injuries.

On this week’s show, John and Anthony go over the biggest stories of training camp, bring some strong opinions in a “State Your Case” and much more!

If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

