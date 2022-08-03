The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Training Daze

Training camp is here!

The Cincinnati Bengals are on a mission to reclaim their AFC crown and take a leap forward in 2022 as world champions. They’ll need development from some players, continued high-levels of play from others and, of course, lady luck on their side as it goes with injuries.

On this week’s show, John and Anthony go over the biggest stories of training camp, bring some strong opinions in a “State Your Case” and much more!