Finally, the day has arrived for all 32 NFL teams to get their active rosters down to 53 players.

By 4 pm ET today, the Cincinnati Bengals will go from around 80 players currently on the roster down to 53. Some of the most notable Bengals on the roster bubble include LB Joe Bachie, LB Clay Johnston, CB Jalen Davis, TE Thaddeus Moss, CB Allan George, DE Jeff Gunter, and the punter battle between Kevin Huber and Drue Chrisman.

Who will make the cut? Who makes the 16-man practice squad?

Follow along with the Bengals-specific cuts here.

Keep track in the Bengals list below for the big roster cuts, use the NFL list for news happening across the league, and use this list from NFL.com to keep track of every cut made.

Also, we’re using this for today’s morning news and open thread.

3 reasons Joe Burrow will win 2022 NFL MVP

An in-depth look at 3 reasons why Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow will win the 2022 NFL MVP award.

NFL Rank 2022 - Predicting the top 100 players, with stats, notes and quotes for the league's best

The 2022 NFL season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 8, and that means it's time for ESPN's annual ranking of the league's top 100 players. What can we expect from the game's best this season, and how do they stack up against each other?

NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2022 season

Prior to the 2022 NFL regular season, all 32 franchises must meet the deadline set by the league. Around The NFL tracks all of the releases in this team-by-team rundown.

Head coach Mike Tomlin will name Steelers' starting quarterback 'at our leisure'

Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been the leader in the clubhouse all along for the starting QB job and did nothing to lose that standing Sunday, but head coach Mike Tomlin still intends to wait to name a starter.

Inside the numbers of the 'Top 100 Players of 2022'

NFL Network's 'Top 100 Players of 2022' has been unveiled. Which team had the most players ranked? Who was the top rookie? Grant Gordon takes a look at the players' list by the numbers.

Tyler Smith has "green light" to return to Cowboys practice

Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Smith missed some time recently with an ankle injury, but he’s ready to jump back into practice.

New York Jets' Sauce Gardner calls himself a 'different' rookie, plans to 'dominate'

Gardner, the No. 3 overall pick out of Cincinnati, is very confident, but every rookie corner has a target on his back. His reaction? 'I'm just looking forward to it.'

Cincinnati Bengals final 53-man roster projection before final cuts

Besides new faces along the offensive line, at tight end and via the rookie draft class, much of the Super Bowl roster returns and hasn’t seen major shakeups.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Mohamed Sanu Released By Miami Dolphins

Sanu, 32, has spent 10 seasons in the NFL. The Bengals took him in the third-round (83rd overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft. He had 152 receptions for 1,793 yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons with Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Let's Everyone Know He's Ready For Start of Regular Season

The 25-year-old posted a photo of himself on Instagram on Sunday afternoon with two words: "Go Time."

Cincinnati Bengals: 8 hardest cuts for projected 2022 53-man roster

A couple of wideouts, for example, are good enough for the final roster — the roster is just that stacked at the position. Which means they’re almost a lock for the practice squad, but also a major risk to get poached by another team that has room for them on the 53.

Do the Bengals need to add more offensive line depth?

The Bengals made drastic improvements to their O-line this offseason, and their starting five undeniably represents an upgrade from last year's line.

ANALYSIS: Bengals’ final 53-man roster projection features a few surprising changes

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said his staff has some difficult decisions to make after Saturday’s preseason win over the L.A. Rams.

Let’s talk about all of today’s in news in our open thread.

Who Dey!

Bengals cuts

NFL cuts

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!!!