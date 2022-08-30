Bengals releasing preseason standout receivers Kendric Pryor, Kwamie Lassiter II

Despite strong preseasons from both of them, wide receivers Kendric Pryor and Kwamie Lassiter II are being cut by the Cincinnati Bengals, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Out of the several receivers the Bengals signed as college free agents this offseason, Pryor and Lassiter stood out the most during training camp and the team’s three preseason games.

Pryor specifically started making noise during OTAs in the Spring, and carried that momentum into training camp when he started taking reps with the second-team.

Bengals releasing WR Kendric Pryor, per source. Former Wisconsin standout had good preseason but lost in numbers game. Same with Kwamie Lassiter, whom Zac Taylor cited as having a strong offseason/training camp. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 30, 2022

In Week 1 of the preseason, Pryor went off against the Arizona Cardinals. He finished the game with 89 receptions and a late touchdown on four receptions, including two impressive sideline grabs. In total, he recorded a team-leading 182 yards on 2.25 yards per route run during three weeks of preseason action.

Lassiter, who was billed as a competitor at punt returner as well, also had a solid August. His best exhibition came against the New York Giants as he registered 91 yards on seven receptions and targets. He finished second behind Pryor in total yards with 138.

Unfortunately for Lassiter, he never gave Trent Taylor much competition as a punt returner, so his chances of cracking the initial 53 shrunk dramatically. Pryor’s special teams value was also in doubt, and ultimately, it’s likely why he didn’t make the team as well.

In all likelihood, at least one player will clear waivers and be brought back on the Bengals’ practice squad later this week.