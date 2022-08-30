Bengals releasing Tyler Shelvin, Jacques Patrick

Roster cuts from the Cincinnati Bengals are rolling in, and per Jordan Schultz, the Bengals are releasing defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin.

#Bengals are releasing DT Tyler Shelvin, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 30, 2022

Shelvin, A fourth-round pick from last year’s NFL Draft, was entering his second year with the Bengals. He appeared in just three games and played 49 snaps as a rookie in 2021, with most of them coming in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns when the starters weren’t playing. He also played in the team’s Divisional Round win over the Tennessee Titans and their AFC Championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The most memorable moment for Shelvin came right after the AFC Championship when he put former LSU teammate Joe Burrow on his shoulders, mirroring an iconic moment they shared back in college during the historic 2019 season.

Best photo at Paycor Stadium. pic.twitter.com/I20jQVifiP — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) August 27, 2022

Shelvin becomes the second member of the Bengals’ 2021 Draft class who’s no longer with the team. Seventh-round pick Wyatt Hubert retired earlier this month due to injury. His release also points towards the Bengals going with just four defensive tackles, or adding a fifth sometime this week.

In addition to Shelvin, the Bengals also released running back Jacques Patrick, per PFF’s Doug Kyed.

The #Bengals are waiving RB Jacques Patrick, per source. He could return to Cincinnati's practice squad. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 30, 2022

Patrick originally joined the Bengals back in 2020, fresh off his brief stint in the XFL. He spent the 2020 season on the practice squad.

In 2021, Patrick stayed with the team throughout the offseason, but was waived at final cuts for the second year in a row. He would eventually land with the San Francisco 49ers for a little bit, but became available in the offseason. The Bengals added him back on July 28th this offseason following an injury to Elijah Holyfield.

Patrick’s release brings the Bengals down to four running backs, and per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, that’s how many the Bengals are keeping on the initial 53. Trayveon Williams is staying on as the fourth back.

The #Bengals are keeping four RBs through the cut, as fourth-year back Trayveon Williams has made it, per source. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 30, 2022

Go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff for our readers. And as always, Who Dey!!!