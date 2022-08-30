Drue Chrisman waived as Kevin Huber likely the Bengals punter again

The Cincinnati Bengals are trimming their roster down to the 53 player limit. With plenty of moves already happening with more to come, many wondered how the punter situation would play out.

Special Teams coordinator Darrin Simmons said it would be an open competition. As final cuts draw near, it appears Drue Chrisman is the odd man out.

In a surprise move, the #Bengals are releasing Drue Chrisman, who had been in a punter competition, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Chrisman’s talent is apparent, but going against veteran and hometown kid in Kevin Huber proved to be an uphill battle. Throughout the preseason, it didn’t seem one punter stood out drastically from the other.

With Huber’s history with the organization, it was safe to assume they would stay with the incumbent unless Chrisman was able to separate himself enough to make it an easy decision.

Born in raised in Cincinnati, attending the University of Cincinnati and playing for the Bengals, Huber’s story has always resonated with the fans and is now set for a 14th season. Huber is currently second on the list for all time games played as a Bengal and Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be game 208, putting Huber atop that list.

Of course, the Bengals could end up signing another punter. But for now, Huber is the guy.