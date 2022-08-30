Bengals waive Jake Browning

Roster cuts are coming in fast, and the Cincinnati Bengals just made a notable call on the quarterback position.

With Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen having locked up the the top two spots, Jake Browning was hoping to make the roster as a third quarterback.

It appears that won’t happen, as Browning was included in today’s initial wave of cuts, according to Tom Pelissero. The good news is Browning is a strong practice squad candidate, so he probably won’t be unemployed very long.

In the preseason, Browning finished 42/64 passing (66%) for 452 yards, one touchdown pass, zero interceptions, three total fumbles (one lost), and two sacks taken in three games played.

Look for Browning to be the Bengals’ No. 2 quarterback if Burrow or Allen get hurt at any point this season.

The #Bengals waived QB Jake Browning, per source. He's a practice squad candidate. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

Very nice preseason performances put together by Jake Browning. Here's where he ranked among 95 QBs to throw a pass in the 2022 preseason:



6th, 452 passing yards

6th, 42 completions

24th, 74.0 PFF passing grade

t-26th, 9.4 average depth of target



Great work, #6! pic.twitter.com/03654P4lNa — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) August 29, 2022

