Bengals waive Jake Browning

Browning will likely be on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

By Jason Marcum
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Roster cuts are coming in fast, and the Cincinnati Bengals just made a notable call on the quarterback position.

With Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen having locked up the the top two spots, Jake Browning was hoping to make the roster as a third quarterback.

It appears that won’t happen, as Browning was included in today’s initial wave of cuts, according to Tom Pelissero. The good news is Browning is a strong practice squad candidate, so he probably won’t be unemployed very long.

In the preseason, Browning finished 42/64 passing (66%) for 452 yards, one touchdown pass, zero interceptions, three total fumbles (one lost), and two sacks taken in three games played.

Look for Browning to be the Bengals’ No. 2 quarterback if Burrow or Allen get hurt at any point this season.

