Bengals 53-man roster set, and a recap of roster cuts

The first of many 53-player rosters for the Cincinnati Bengals has been announced.
Along with the plethora of cuts the team has made, linebacker Joe Bachie has been placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and will miss the first four weeks.
Defensive end Khalid Kareem and rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt have both made it through final cuts, but are expected to be placed on the Reserve/Injured lists, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.
Their roster spots will be filled once they’re placed on I.R. Both players will miss at least four games before returning.
Here’s a look at where the current roster stands by position, with on 24 players on offense, 27 on defense, and three specialists like always.
Quarterbacks (2)
Starter:
- Joe Burrow
Reserve:
- Brandon Allen
Running backs (4)
Starter:
- Joe Mixon
Reserves:
- Samaje Perine
- Chris Evans
- Trayveon Williams
Wide receivers (5)
Starters:
- Ja’Marr Chase
- Tee Higgins
- Tyler Boyd
Reserves:
- Stanley Morgan Jr.
- Trent Taylor
Tight ends (3)
Starter:
- Hayden Hurst
Reserves:
- Drew Sample
- Mitchell Wilcox
Offensive linemen (10)
Starters:
- Jonah Williams
- Cordell Volson
- Ted Karras
- Alex Cappa
- La’el Collins
Reserves:
- Hakeem Adeniji
- Trey Hill
- Isaiah Prince
- D’Ante Smith
- Jackson Carman
Defensive linemen (10)
Starters:
- Trey Hendrickson
- B.J. Hill
- D.J. Reader
- Sam Hubbard
Reserves:
- Joseph Ossai
- Josh Tupou
- Zach Carter
- Cam Sample
- Jeff Gunter
- Khalid Kareem (to be placed on I.R.)
Linebackers (5)
Starters:
- Logan Wilson
- Germaine Pratt
Reserves:
- Akeem Davis-Gaither
- Markus Bailey
- Clay Johnston
Cornerbacks (7)
Starters:
- Chidobe Awuzie
- Eli Apple
- Mike Hilton
Reserves:
- Tre Flowers
- Allan George
- Jalen Davis
- Cam Taylor-Britt (to be placed on I.R.)
Safeties (5)
Starters:
- *Jessie Bates III
- Vonn Bell
Reserves:
- Dax Hill
- Tycen Anderson
- Michael Thomas
Specialists (3)
- Clark Harris
- Kevin Huber
- Evan McPherson
*Bates is still on the exempt list, so he does not count against the 53-player roster.
In order to get to 53 players, the Bengals have terminated the contracts of the following vested veterans:
- S Trayvon Henderson
- DE Noah Spence
- WR Mike D. Thomas
And have waived 23 players:
- LS Cal Adomitis
- QB Jake Browning
- P Drue Chrisman
- OT Devin Cochran
- DT Domenique Davis
- TE Nick Eubanks
- G Lamont Gaillard (injured)
- G Nate Gilliam
- LB Clarence Hicks
- CB Delonte Hood
- WR Trenton Irwin
- DE Raymond Johnson III
- LB Keandre Jones
- WR Kwamie Lassiter II
- TE Thaddeus Moss
- G Desmond Noel (injured)
- HB Jacques Patrick
- WR Kendric Pryor
- TE Justin Rigg
- LB Tegray Scales
- DT Tyler Shelvin
- DT Tariqious Tisdale
