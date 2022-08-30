Bengals 53-man roster set, and a recap of roster cuts

The first of many 53-player rosters for the Cincinnati Bengals has been announced.

Along with the plethora of cuts the team has made, linebacker Joe Bachie has been placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and will miss the first four weeks.

Defensive end Khalid Kareem and rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt have both made it through final cuts, but are expected to be placed on the Reserve/Injured lists, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Their roster spots will be filled once they’re placed on I.R. Both players will miss at least four games before returning.

Here’s a look at where the current roster stands by position, with on 24 players on offense, 27 on defense, and three specialists like always.

Quarterbacks (2)

Starter:

Joe Burrow

Reserve:

Brandon Allen

Running backs (4)

Starter:

Joe Mixon

Reserves:

Samaje Perine

Chris Evans

Trayveon Williams

Wide receivers (5)

Starters:

Ja’Marr Chase

Tee Higgins

Tyler Boyd

Reserves:

Stanley Morgan Jr.

Trent Taylor

Tight ends (3)

Starter:

Hayden Hurst

Reserves:

Drew Sample

Mitchell Wilcox

Offensive linemen (10)

Starters:

Jonah Williams

Cordell Volson

Ted Karras

Alex Cappa

La’el Collins

Reserves:

Hakeem Adeniji

Trey Hill

Isaiah Prince

D’Ante Smith

Jackson Carman

Defensive linemen (10)

Starters:

Trey Hendrickson

B.J. Hill

D.J. Reader

Sam Hubbard

Reserves:

Joseph Ossai

Josh Tupou

Zach Carter

Cam Sample

Jeff Gunter

Khalid Kareem (to be placed on I.R.)

Linebackers (5)

Starters:

Logan Wilson

Germaine Pratt

Reserves:

Akeem Davis-Gaither

Markus Bailey

Clay Johnston

Cornerbacks (7)

Starters:

Chidobe Awuzie

Eli Apple

Mike Hilton

Reserves:

Tre Flowers

Allan George

Jalen Davis

Cam Taylor-Britt (to be placed on I.R.)

Safeties (5)

Starters:

*Jessie Bates III

Vonn Bell

Reserves:

Dax Hill

Tycen Anderson

Michael Thomas

Specialists (3)

Clark Harris

Kevin Huber

Evan McPherson

*Bates is still on the exempt list, so he does not count against the 53-player roster.

In order to get to 53 players, the Bengals have terminated the contracts of the following vested veterans:

S Trayvon Henderson

DE Noah Spence

WR Mike D. Thomas

And have waived 23 players: