Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Pat McInally and James Rapien join the show!

It’s a big week in pro football, with many young men realizing their dreams and others needing to try and fulfill them elsewhere. Still, we’re just under two weeks away from the Bengals’ big opening weekend clash versus the Steelers.
Helping Jim, James, Jamie and Tom preview it all are two great guests! Former Bengals player Pat McInally joins the program, as does James Rapien, who heads up the great All Bengals site and co-hosts Locked on Bengals.
Join us Tuesday night at 8 pm. ET for all of the fun!
