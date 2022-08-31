Bengals News (8/31): Additions following cuts

Bengals Notes From Cutdown: Darrin Simmons, Kevin Huber, Khalid Kareem, Allan George

At some point, too, there also has to be some trust in Simmons. In the past 11 seasons, when the Bengals have won three AFC Norths, been to six postseasons and a Super Bowl, the web site Football Outsiders has put the Bengals special teams in the top ten nine times.

Final Cuts For 2022 Bengals Roster

When they released their roster moves officially late Tuesday afternoon, they did make one major move for the opener that is a dozen days away against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Plan on a franchise-record 208th game for punter Kevin Huber when he survived what was thought to be a razor thin call with first-year challenger Drue Chrisman.

Kevin Huber Gets a Bengals Record By Retaining Punter Job

Huber, 37, won a tight call over first-year challenger Drue Chrisman and draws, of all teams, the Steelers in the Sept. 11 opener at Paycor Stadium. Huber has fired 140 punts at the Steelers for 6,402 yards, his most against any team, and in the process got an infamous broken jaw in 2013.

A Dawn With Vonn Bell And How The Bengals Culture Never Sleeps

"This is who he is. It's a lifestyle. His lifestyle," says Joey Boese, the club's head strength conditioning coach and keeper of the karma. "He's going on season three here and since day one he's trained four to five days a week at 6 in the morning. Offseason. In season. That's who he is. Every day. Every day."

Bengals: 11 recently cut players Cincinnati should consider adding

That might seem confusing but Tuesday’s 53-man deadline was merely a housekeeping item. Like other teams, the Bengals needed to roster injured players they hope can return this season (such as Khalid Kareem), so they initially make it.

Where Bengals stand on waiver wire order after cuts deadline passes

That changes in a big way this offseason after the Super Bowl trip. After trimming the roster to 53 players at the cuts deadline on Tuesday, the Bengals now approach the biggest waiver wire of the year picking second to last at No. 31.

Bengals plan to sign O.J. Howard

Howard is visiting Cincinnati today, and if there are no issues with his physical the Bengals are expecting to sign him, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Cincinnati Bengals Releasing Preseason Standout Kwamie Lassiter II

The Bengals are releasing undrafted wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The rookie played well in training camp practices and in the preseason, finishing with 13 receptions for 138 yards in three games.

Bengals Cut Tight End Thaddeus Moss, Son of Randy Moss

In 2020, Thaddeus entered the NFL ranks undrafted out of LSU after starting his college career at NC State. The 250-pound tight end has yet to record a NFL catch during a regular season game.

Around the league

2022 NFL season: Biggest surprises, notable moves as teams cut rosters down to 53

The Saints' trade of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles made no sense. The 2019 fourth-rounder is headed into the final season of his rookie deal, and a few team-friendly explanations suggested New Orleans wanted to get something for Gardner-Johnson now, given that he wasn't going to be a priority in free agency next year -- but that explanation doesn't hold water. The Saints essentially received nothing in return: a 2023 fifth- and 2024 sixth-round pick in exchange for one of the league's best hybrid slot players and a 2025 seventh-rounder.

Lions waiving QB David Blough, expected to sign former 49ers QB Nate Sudfeld

The Lions already have a replacement lined up. The team plans to sign former 49ers QB Nate Sudfeld to back up Jared Goff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Detroit discussed trading for Sudfeld but will wind up snagging him after he was released following the Jimmy Garoppolo turnabout in San Francisco.

Texans releasing RB Marlon Mack, clearing way for rookie Dameon Pierce as starter

The Texans cut veteran running back Marlon Mack on Tuesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the decision. It's notable but not too surprising that the Texans jettisoned Mack after he played deep into the team's third preseason game.