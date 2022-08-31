Nick Bowers reportedly joining Bengals practice squad

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, tight end is viewed as one of the biggest weaknesses on a Cincinnati Bengals roster set to contend for a second-straight Super Bowl.

While Hayden Hurst has the potential to be a solid starter in this offense, there’s very little to speak of behind him. Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox are seldom-used blocking tight ends who don’t exactly have great durability either, as both have missed time recently due to injury.

With that in mind, the Bengals have taken an aggressive approach to bolstering the position following cutdown day. The team is currently hosting O.J. Howard for a visit, and they also claimed 2022 third-round pick Devin Asiasi off waivers from the Patriots.

Now, a new tight end is being added to the practice squad in Nick Bowers, according to Aaron Wilson.

Nick Bowers signed to Bengals' practice squad, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 31, 2022

A 2020 undrafted free agent out of Penn State, Bowers would make the Raiders’ practice squad in 2020 and the 53-man roster in 2021, appearing in five games while logging 40 offensive snaps and 39 special teams snaps.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Bowers has yet to catch an NFL pass, as he’s been primarily used as a blocking tight end.

The Bengals have yet to announce any practice squad news.