Bengals cut Brandon Allen and sign 13 to practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster additions via waivers:

TE Devin Asiasi, from the New England Patriots. Asiasi (6-3, 260), a third-year player out of UCLA, originally was a college free agent signee of New England in 2020. He played in 10 games for the Patriots over the past two seasons, catching two passes for 39 yards and one TD.

G Max Scharping, from the Houston Texans. Scharping (6-6, 325), a fourth-year player out of Northern Illinois, originally joined Houston as a second-round pick in 2019. He has played in 48 games with 33 starts for the Texans over the past three seasons.

DT Jay Tufele, from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tufele (6-3, 305), a second-year player out of Southern California, originally was a fourth-round pick of Jacksonville in 2021. He played in four games for the Jaguars last season and had two tackles.

To help make room, the Bengals have terminated the contracts of sixth-year veteran QB Brandon Allen and ninth-year veteran DB Michael J. Thomas. Both players will not be subject to waivers and can be re-signed by the Bengals.

The Bengals also waived RB Trayveon Williams and signed the following 13 players to the practice squad:

LS Cal Adomitis

QB Jake Browning

P Drue Chrisman

OT Devin Cochran

DT Domenique Davis

G Nate Gilliam

WR Trenton Irwin

DE Raymond Johnson III

LB Keandre Jones

WR Kwamie Lassiter II

TE Thaddeus Moss

LB Tegray Scales

DT Tyler Shelvin

All of the practice players noted above were with the Bengals during training camp. Cincinnati’s practice squad currently is three spots shy of the 16-player limit.