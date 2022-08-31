The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Final Cuts are the Deepest

As each day passes, we’re getting a clearer picture of everything with Week 1 on the horizon. The Cincinnati Bengals, as well as every NFL team, have engaged in final cuts and we have a pretty clear vision of who will be on the sidelines for the season-opening clash against the Steelers.

On this week’s show, we break down how the roster is constructed, what’s interesting about the practice squad, as well as the surprises and starting statuses of certain spots. We also gauge just how much stronger this roster is at the moment, while also taking an early look at things with the Steelers.

We get started at 8:30 p.m. ET, so join us live, or catch it on your favorite platform afterward!