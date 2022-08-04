Bengals News (8/4): Rookie Zach Carter already providing pressure

Tyler Boyd impressed with new arrival Hayden Hurst at Bengals training camp

Hurst was almost an afterthought of an addition initially, at least compared to the public reaction to the Bengals losing C.J. Uzomah in free agency. But now that the proverbial dust has settled on the position the idea he could outperform Uzomah’s stats output has started to make the rounds.

Bengals rookie DT Zach Carter impressing at training camp

Barring a move between now and the start of the regular season, the hope is that Carter can provide a strong rotational pass-rush from the defensive line’s interior after the team lost Larry Ogunjobi in free agency.

Bengals stock report: Ja’Marr Chase soars, buy low on Joe Burrow, La’el Collins

But several players have made impressions, good and bad, through the first week. As the Bengals regroup with an off day Wednesday and the first preseason game against the Cardinals only nine days away, this is a good time to assess what we’ve learned about the roster.

Bengals 2022 Training Camp: Rookie Daxton Hill is turning heads

Jessie Bates’ decision to continue to hold out and not report to camp had given Hill the chance to step into a more prominent role with a secondary filled with depth. As a result, Hill has been taking reps with the first team alongside other vital defensive backs, Mike Hilton, Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple, and Vonn Bell.

Bengals 2022 Training Camp: Who's hot, who's not after first week

One thing needs to be said here and that’s that this is only practice. We’ll know more about the team and where certain players stand when the preseason games get underway next weekend. For now, all we can go off of is what we hear from the media and see on social media.

Around the league

NFL to appeal Browns QB Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

"On Monday, Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent Disciplinary Officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, issued her ruling in the Personal Conduct Policy matter regarding Deshaun Watson," the league said in a statement on Wednesday. "Under the 2020 NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement ('CBA'), the factual findings of the Disciplinary Officer are binding and may not be appealed. Judge Robinson found that Mr. Watson violated the NFL's personal-conduct policy on multiple occasions and suspended him for six games. The CBA affords the NFL or NFLPA the right to appeal the discipline imposed by the Disciplinary Officer. Such an appeal must be filed within three days and would be heard by the Commissioner or his designee.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp 'respectfully' disagrees with Vikings WR Justin Jefferson ranking himself ahead of triple-crown winner

Regardless of the historic showing, fellow NFC Pro Bowl selection Justin Jefferson ranked himself ahead of the Los Angeles Rams receiver, stating recently, "Coop is good, but I'll say he's behind me."

Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning kicked out of practice after third altercation in three days

"We don't have time for that," coach Dennis Allen said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. "I sent two guys in today and we've got to get our work done. We've got to learn as a team how to compete and how to play and how to practice and push ourselves to the limit but yet not take it over the edge.

Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs making 'wow' plays every single day in camp

Second-round pick Christian Watson has been sidelined after knee surgery earlier this summer. Instead, fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs has hit the ground running, making splash plays that have even reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers gushing.