Bengals News (8/5): Defensive showcase

Training Camp Report: Hubbard, Hendrickson Lead Defense

Defense prevailed by a rout Thursday in these sorts of things where the offense gets the traditional seven points for a touchdown and three for a field goal while the defense gets seven points for a no score and four points if they held for a field goal.

Why the Cincinnati Bengals defense can be even better in 2022

The Bengals defense is back and better than ever. On Thursday, the unit showed why it can be a top-10 defense in the NFL.

Bengals Training Camp Notes: D.J. Reader likes Line Youth; Big Willie Visits

D.J. Reader, the Bengals’ game-wrecking nose tackle (See the AFC Divisional in Tennessee) who thinks he's the best in the league, credits the youth of the defensive line for invigorating things up front this training camp.

Bengals punter Drue Chrisman taking ground in battle with Kevin Huber

Drue Chrisman is starting to make some noise in the punter competition.

Around the League

2022 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Jaguars

The 2022 preseason opened up Thursday with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. After a weather delay, the Las Vegas Raiders came out with a commanding first half en route to a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Roger Goodell picks former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear NFL's appeal of Deshaun Watson suspension

Onetime New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey was selected by commissioner Roger Goodell to hear the NFL's appeal of the disciplinary decision involving Deshaun Watson.

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay says Matthew Stafford's elbow pain 'abnormal for a quarterback'

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said quarterback Matthew Stafford's right elbow pain is "a little bit abnormal for a quarterback," comparing it instead to what pitchers deal with.

Attorney urges Goodell to 'do the right thing' on Watson

A lawyer representing two dozen women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault or harassment said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has a chance to “do the right thing” now that the league has appealed a six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown 'didn't appreciate' how trade went down, but has 'no bad blood' with Titans

A.J. Brown hasn't shied away from discussing how the end of his tenure in Tennessee went down, but said Thursday on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live that he now wants to focus on moving forward with the Eagles.