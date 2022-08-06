Bengals News (8/6): Jordan Evans return incoming?

Jordan Evans: Tries out with Bengals - CBSSports.com

Jordan Evans: Tries out with Bengals

Bengals Training Camp Notes: Sam Hubbard. Zac Taylor

Sam Hubbard had a warning for the defense after Thursday's dominant training camp practice.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow still involved in camp despite being out indefinitely following appendectomy

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains out indefinitely after undergoing an appendectomy at the beginning of training camp.

Bengals 7th-round rookie Jeff Gunter starting to turn heads at training camp | Bengals Wire

The 7th-rounder is starting to look like a breakout at training camp.

Around the League

Raiders' McDaniels on Josh Jacobs' HOF touches: 'It's good for backs to carry the ball in preseason'

The Las Vegas Raiders sat their key offensive pass catchers in Thursday's 27-11 Hall of Fame Game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but their top running backs all saw action in the first preseason game.

Does Aaron Rodgers plan to play until he's 45 like Tom Brady? 'No, I don't'

Just how much longer Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 38, will play is uncertain, but he's definitely not playing until he's 45 like Tom Brady.

Cleveland Browns sticking with QB prep plan despite NFL's appeal of Deshaun Watson's 6-game suspension

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the team will "move ahead with what we're doing" in preparing its quarterbacks as Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension is now under appeal from the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens rookie C Tyler Linderbaum out at least a week with lower leg injury

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said rookie center Tyler Linderbaum's lower leg injury is "not a serious thing," but said the first-round pick will miss at least a week.

San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan draws line on toughness after players throw punches in practice

Kyle Shanahan said that while he likes the intensity, players crossed the line in a Tuesday practice that saw punches being thrown on two separate occasions.