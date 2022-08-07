 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Bengals training camp recap

Mike Zimmer, Chad Johnson and Adam Jones were among the former Bengals in attendance Sunday.

By Drew S Garrison
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Sunday, preparing for their first preseason tilt against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, August 12th. Catch up on all the Sunday news with our recap.

Kareem Cleared

The Bengals announced, before practice that third-year defensive lineman Khalid Kareem was cleared to practice after being cleared from the physically unable to perform list. ESPN’s Ben Baby got a shot of Kareem early in his first practice back.

With Joseph Ossai returning last week, the Bengals defensive line is getting some young, talented depth back in the fold. Kareem showed flashes last season and is looking to build on it.

D’Ante Smith Out

Last week, we saw offensive tackle D’Ante Smith carted off the field with an injury. While we don’t know the extent of the injury, Smith was not participating on Sunday.

As Conway points out, Smith was present at practice, but not in pads or participating in team work. We’ll keep an eye on his status as camp progresses, as he spent the day on the rehab field.

Mike Zimmer Returns

Well, kind of. Former defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer was at practice today. With no reports of any employment forthcoming, we assume he was just taking in the work of his son. Adam Zimmer was recently added to the Bengals’ coaching staff.

Joe Burrow touches a football

Quarterback Joe Burrow was back at practice and fan Jake Lawson caught a glimpse of him off of the cart and talking to the quarterback group. Burrow did return to the cart, but was up and about for much of practice.

Well, he did toss the ball around a bit.

Hello World

Another familiar face, Adam “Pacman” Jones was in attendance Sunday as well. Jones, who is a member of the I Am Athlete Podcast has been attending training camps all across the league, but you can tell this one means a little more.

The other stops have provided great content, so Jones being back at home should do the same.

Ocho is back

Keeping the trend of former players and coaches attending, Chad Johnson was in Cincinnati, soaking up some wide receiver drills.

We have no official word, but my money is on Ochocinco informing head coach Zac Taylor that he can still play.

The Apple/Chase rivalry is renewed

After what appeared to be a hamstring tweak, cornerback Eli Apple was back working with the first team today. After the playful banter between him and Ja’Marr Chase started last week, Apple had a few days off. Sunday, they were lined up across from one another again, with Chase winning this round.

All in all, it seemed to be a light practice with some legendary former Bengals back in town. No reports of injuries have seemed to surface and there hasn’t been any real indication of which side of the ball “won” the practice.

As the first preseason game approaches, check back for more practice updates throughout the week. As they game plan for Friday, this week may reveal what players have an early leg up on the competition for starting and second-string positions

