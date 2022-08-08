Logan Wilson is poised to have a breakout season in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals defense was a huge part of the team’s success in 2021 and the emergence of linebacker Logan Wilson a big reason for their success.

So, what kind of encore should we expect from Wilson in 2022?

Logan Wilson

Height: 6’ 2”

6’ 2” Weight: 241

241 Age: 26

26 College: Wyoming

Wyoming Hometown: Casper, WY

Casper, WY Experience: 2

Logan Wilson is entering the third year of his rookie deal. His contract is roughly $1.3 million against the Bengals’ cap next season. He will not become a free agent until 2024.

Background

It was reported that the Bengals considered Wilson in Round 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft, but picking him was a no-brainer when he made it to Round 3. Most of his action during his rookie season came on third-down substitution packages, while veteran Josh Bynes was the regular starter. Wilson was able to bring in two interceptions in this role.

Wilson stepped in as the full-time starter during the team’s Super Bowl run in 2021, racking up four interceptions and 100 tackles. He also wore the green dot on his helmet, allowing the coaching staff to communicate directly with him between plays. This shows that the coaching staff trusts, as this essentially makes him the quarterback of the defense.

Wilson was a bit erratic during the regular season as he was still getting adjusted to the NFL game in just his second season. He finished with a 53,9 regular-season Pro Football Focus grade, but he took his game to another level in the postseason with a 76.4 PFF grade. That included a 79.2 grade in the Super Bowl.

Wilson’s most memorable play came when he grabbed an interception in the final seconds of the Bengals’ AFC Divisional Round win over the Tennessee Titans, which led to the game-winning field goal by Evan McPherson.

Pass breakup against the titans which led to an interception by Logan Wilson where the bengals ended the game with a last second field goal in the divisional round. pic.twitter.com/bjg22FjIEs — Jacob (@jacobswartz3) July 18, 2022

Unfortunately, Wilson has not been fully cleared for training camp or the preseason thus far due to offseason shoulder surgery. The injury happened in Week 13 and led to him missing four of the next five games, which makes his postseason run even more incredible.

Wilson is expected to be ready for the regular-season opener. He’s currently a limited participant in practice.

Outlook for 2022

Overall, Wilson had an excellent 2021 season, and there is no reason to think that his career trajectory is going anywhere but up. With the Bengals’ success in 2021 and the added exposure it will bring them in 2022, Wilson is poised to become a breakout star in this league. Don’t be surprised if he is talked about as one of the league’s best by the end of the season.

Roster Odds: 100%