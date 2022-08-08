Bengals News (8/8): Reunion at training camp

Bengals Training Camp Report: Chidobe Awuzie, D.J. Reader, Khalid Kareem

"I would say I am. Mentally, though, I know what's to come. I have the end in mind more now," said Awuzie, the best thing the Bengals got out of Dallas since Andy Dalton. "Last year I was just trying to master the process on a different team. Now I'm kind of used to this team. I'm used to the guys. I know how everything works."

Quick Hits Bengals Training Camp: Adam Jones returns

"Mike Brown saved my life. I owe him forever and forever," Jones said of the Bengals president, the man that gave him that third chance in 2010. "I love Mike Brown. Mr. Brown and I have a relationship that is a little different than anybody else's. The first thing he asked me is, 'How is Trin?' He still calls her the Miracle Baby."

Roster Moves: Khalid Kareem Cleared

Bengals DE Khalid Kareem has passed a physical and is cleared to practice. Kareem had been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on July 23.

Evan McPherson can’t seem to miss at Bengals training camp

But McPherson is no one-trick kicker by any means (remember his bottle trick?). As a rookie, after all, he didn’t just hit nine of his 11 attempts from 50-plus yards, but 28 of his 33 attempts as a whole before nailing all 14 of his attempts over the team’s four playoff games.

Bengals training camp: 5 takeaways from Sunday’s practice

There were plenty of visitors, with Adam Jones and Chris Henry Jr. showing up, former defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer linking up with some old friends and even Chad Johnson hanging out with wideouts Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase, among others.

Mike Hilton discusses how competing with Bengals WRs elevates secondary's play

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton discusses how the competitive battles with the Bengals' talented young wide receivers have helped elevate the Bengals' secondary in training camp ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Former Giants, Bengals WR John Ross III Eyes NFL Return After Knee Injury Recovery

The Bengals selected Ross ninth overall in the 2017 NFL draft out of Washington after he put together an impressive 2016 campaign with the Huskies with 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games.

Bengals 2022 Training Camp: Top 5 takeaways from Sunday

Also making an appearance was Mike Zimmer. Zim owns property in Northern Kentucky and is still quite connected to the team as his son Adam Zimmer is now an “offensive analyst”. The Bengals can use all the good football minds it can find and having Adam Zimmer back is huge.

Mike Zimmer Visiting The Bengals: NFL World Reacts

Former players Chad Johnson and Pacman Jones, along with former defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, among others, were back in Cincinnati.

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson has great value to be NFL sacks leader

This time last year, a big talking point for the Cincinnati Bengals was what kind of production the team should expect from newcomer Trey Hendrickson, who joined the team in free agency. The stripes allowed Carl Lawson, who led the team in sacks in 2020, to walk in free agency and signed Hendrickson instead.

4 reasons the Bengals special teams unit will be top of the pack in 2022

Unlike most years, longtime special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons has some tough decisions to make during the preseason. Coach Simmons has been with the team for 19 years and has seen talent come and go, but this is slightly different. There will be longtime veterans challenged and pushed to be the best versions of themselves, or they could be on the outside looking in.

Ja’Marr Chase show keeps running Bengals training camp

After all, Chase had that rookie season where he posted 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns (18.0 average), then another 368 and one (14.7) over four playoff games, making him one of the best debut receivers since Randy Moss.

Around the league

Pro Football Hall of Fame: My Class of 2023 modern-era predictions

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is welcoming the Class of 2022 to Canton for Enshrinement Week, and it will be great to see former players like Cliff Branch get their long-deserved place in pro football immortality on Saturday. But it's not too early to take a look at who could be a part of the next HOF class. If you'll indulge me, I would like to offer you my predictions for the modern-era members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. It should be an interesting group because like this year's class, I don't think there are automatic slam dunks in the same vein as, say, Peyton Manning or Calvin Johnson, who were enshrined last year. There are some extremely strong candidates to consider, though, so let's break it down.

Browns' Kareem Hunt requests trade, Cleveland tells RB it won't trade him

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Sunday morning. Palmer added that the team has told Hunt it will not grant the request.

Training Camp Buzz: Raiders don't want to trade Josh Jacobs; Dolphins' RB competition is 'fierce'

The Las Vegas Raiders' opening drives of Thursday's Hall of Fame Game set off alarm bells when incumbent starting RB Josh Jacobs collected seven touches over multiple series. The unusually heavy usage, coupled with a new regime turning down Jacobs' fifth-year option, raised questions about the Pro Bowler's future. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, however, Las Vegas is not trying to trade Jacobs and has no plans to do so. Rapoport's reporting confirmed coach Josh McDaniels' explanation following the game that he wants his players -- especially running backs -- to take live hits that cannot be replicated during practice. With Jacobs apparently slated to stay in Sin City, the Raiders will employ a trio of him, Kenyan Drake and fourth-round rookie Zamir White.

Bears WR N'Keal Harry suffers high ankle sprain in practice, likely out for six weeks

Harry was traded out of New England in July in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick, almost a year after formally requesting a trade from the Patriots. The 2019 first-round pick had not seen as much action as many people expected in his three years with the team and was just never able to find his place within the offense, collecting just 57 catches for 598 yards while in Foxborough.

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2022 class takes its spot in Canton

Eight new members of the Hall of Fame were enshrined to conclude the most esteemed week on the NFL calendar, as fans, media and the greatest of the greats came out to honor the newest class of football's immortals.