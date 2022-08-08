Bengals announce 2022 uniform schedule

The Cincinnati Bengals’ 2022 uniform schedule has dropped as the regular season is less than five weeks away.

After wearing their white jerseys for all three preseason games, the Bengals will play in their black jerseys for the first three weeks of the regular season.

In Week 4, they will debut their White Bengal alternate helmets with their 2010s color rush jerseys against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. They will wear the White Bengal uniform once more in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL rules allow teams to wear alternate uniforms up to three times per year, so with White Bengal taking two of the openings, Cincinnati will wear their orange alternate jerseys in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

These are the number of games the Bengals will play in each jersey:

BLACK : 8

: 8 WHITE : 6

: 6 ORANGE : 1

: 1 WHITE BENGAL: 2

2022 Bengals uniform schedule

Plan your wardrobe accordingly! pic.twitter.com/mdJ1wCwfO6 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 8, 2022

