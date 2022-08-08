Zac Taylor gives update on Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals were back in practice today, but franchise quarterback Joe Burrow remains sidelined.

Following an appendectomy the day before training camp practices started, Burrow still doesn’t appear ready to go.

On Monday, we saw a small bit of progress as Burrow was off of the cart for practice and did some very light throwing.

Joe Burrow is doing some very light throwing. pic.twitter.com/n09e1ZHGn0 — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 8, 2022

ESPN’s Ben Baby also reports that Burrow got some walkthrough reps in with his receivers and his new tight end.

Burrow and the top 3 WRs and TE Hayden Hurst appear to be getting a mental walkthrough in.



Burrow will take a snap, go through his reads and pass it back to Bengals equipment staffer Tyler Runk. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 8, 2022

At the conclusion of practice, head coach Zac Taylor’s response when asked about Burrow was the same as it has been in recent weeks - no timetable is set for when we can expect to see Burrow back in pads.

Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow: pic.twitter.com/0mtb7RzI3m — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) August 8, 2022

A mid-August preseason game is nothing to rush Burrow back for, and it doesn’t appear that Taylor thinks anything otherwise.

Last preseason, as Burrow recovered from his knee injury, the camp questions were about when we would see him back in action. Citing last season’s brief preseason appearance, Taylor made light of the idea that Burrow needs preseason action this year.

On Joe Burrow playing in the preseason: "Do I need to see him? No... He played three plays last year (in the preseason) threw one screen for a negative 25 yard loss; almost had four injuries and so that was all he did last preseason and he started pretty good." — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 8, 2022

Taylor clearly isn’t rushing Burrow back, nor should he.

In just two seasons in the NFL, Burrow has made it clear that there may not be a person in the league who wants to play football more than he does. While Burrow may want to be out there, everyone in the decision-making process knows the only date that matters is September 11th.