Bengals unveil first depth chart of 2022 season

Game week has arrived for the Cincinnati Bengals, who will make their 2022 preseason debut this week vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

With it comes the first ‘unofficial’ depth chart of the new year, which is very likely what the actual depth chart will look like heading into the regular season.

On the offensive line, Jackson Carman is the starting left guard. Though he’s technically in a battle for the starting spot, Carman has drawn significant praise this offseason and is widely expected to win the job over Hakeem Adeniji and fourth-round rookie Cordell Volson.

Left tackle Jonah Williams, center Ted Karras, right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle La’el Collins round out the other four o-line spots.

Eli Apple is the second starting boundary cornerback next to Chidobe Awuzie. Second-round rookie Cam Taylor-Britt is right behind him and pushing for that starting spot come Week 1 vs. Pittsburgh, though Apple is likely to retain his spot.

Jessie Bates III is technically listed as a starting safety, despite not reporting to training camp or signing his franchise tag yet. First-round rookie Dax Hill is effectively the starter there right now as Bates is expected to skip all of training camp and the preseason.

Backup running back Chris Evans is the starting kickoff returner, while wide receiver Trent Taylor is the starting punt returner. Brandon Wilson, who’s recovering from a torn ACL, is not listed on the returner unit but is still a third-string safety.

