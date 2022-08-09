 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Altafiber buys naming rights to gate at Paul Brown Stadium

The stadium has four other gates that could be bought.

Los Angeles Chargers v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Paul Brown Stadium is open for all kinds of business.

Last month, it was reported that the Cincinnati Bengals stadium’s naming rights were being negotiated with potential buyers. That has to fruition, as PBS will now be known as Paycor Stadium.

Now, per Kelsey Conway of Cincinnati.com, Altafiber (formerly known as Cincinnati Bell) has purchased the rights to the northwest gate of Paul Brown Stadium, as seen by a picture taken by Conway. The gate appears to be Gate B.

Altafiber is reportedly not the company that is going to buy the naming rights to the stadium, however, they were announced as the Bengals’ new in-stadium internet provider back in March. This is an extension of an already existing partnership that will reel in more revenue for the franchise.

The Bengals have plenty more gates up for grabs as the regular season approaches with haste. We could see all five of them have brand names attached to them by the time Week 1 rolls around in September.

