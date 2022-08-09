Bengals News (8/9): Chad Johnson huge fan of Ja’Marr Chase

Bengals Booth Podcast: Friday Can't Come Fast Enough

It's the "Friday Can't Come Fast Enough" edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast as we get you set for Friday's preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals with three guests: NFL writer and podcaster Tyler Dunne from GoLongTD.com, Bengals quarterback Jake Browning, and my broadcast partner Dave Lapham.

Bengals Training Camp Report: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Mike Hilton

On third-and-short, Chase lined up in the slot, got matched on a linebacker and made quick work of that on an arrow past the first-down marker. On the next snap, Chase lined up outside and beat cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on a back-shoulder throw.

Bengals Training Camp: Ja'Marr Chase, Chad Johnson

Johnson came to town so he could sit down with Chase and NFL media for a breakdown of the generations eight months after Chase broke The Ocho's Bengals records for yards in a game with 266 and yards in a season with 1,455.

Bengals Training Camp Notes: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor, Dax Hill

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has become one of the faces of the NFL by playing a grand total of three preseason snaps and throwing one pass. The way Bengals head coach Zac Taylor sounded Monday, don't look for that number to grow.

'Feeling better,' Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow begins tossing passes at training camp

Callahan said the emphasis was working on communication during no-huddle situations. After the group worked toward the end of the field that approaches the Ohio River, it scattered as the team finished with field goal drills.

Madden 23 - Cincinnati Bengals Roster And Ratings

The Bengals are the 11th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 85. The Bengals have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

Around the league

Top 10 most underrated NFL players: Justin Tucker, Keenan Allen deserve more recognition

At the end of May every year, I pick the most underrated player from each team using a formula that includes several statistical and position-specific factors, such as salary, Pro Bowl honors and All-Pro selections. A few folks from that list, particularly the wide receivers, have since gotten paid, so they've received the recognition they deserve.

2022 NFL training camp: Early standouts, rookies turning heads and updates on key position battles

In my effort to read the beat writers of all 32 teams over the first two weeks of NFL training camp, that phrase was the most common sentiment. So don't panic if your quarterback is struggling: It's going around!

Commanders not 'overly concerned' about Carson Wentz's accuracy issues early in camp

"There's a lot of little nuances that we see and look at and get to review," Rivera said, via NBC Sports Washington. "There are some inaccuracies, but it's nothing that we are overly concerned about. You see what's going on and how things are developing, you see the timing and just understand the feeling of what's going on with our concept. So, we will continue to grow and work on it."

David Andrews on Patriots' offensive struggles: 'Learn from it and see what we can do better'

Descriptors like disjointed, confused, disorganized, frustrated and broken have been used by beat reporters when relaying what the offense has looked like early in camp. The defense has reportedly dominated team drills, with quarterback Mac Jones struggling behind a revamped offensive line.

Cincinnati Bengals Podcast: Joe Burrow Update, Tee Higgins Shines and Punter Battle Heats Up

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continues to make progress in his recovery from his appendectomy. Jake Liscow and I discuss his status, plus Tee Higgins had an impressive day, the punter competition is heating up and so much more!

Cincinnati Bengals reveal 2022 uniform schedule

The Bengals will roll out those new alternate helmets two times, once on September 29 during “Thursday Night Football” against the Miami Dolphins and in Week 11 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers for “Sunday Night Football.”

Bengals training camp: 5 takeaways from Monday’s practice

There was also Alex Cappa continuing to get back in the mix with the offensive line, Tee Higgins starting to put in some work in one-on-ones and some key names of note continuing to make some noise as they work toward pulling off an upset and making the final roster.