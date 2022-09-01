Bengals News (9/1): Attitude up front

Bengals Notebook: Supplemental Draft for Duke Tobin, Zac Taylor; Allan George, Dru Chrisman

Despite picking No. 31 in the claim process befitting the AFC champs, the Bengals attacked the bottom of their roster and emerged with three players drafted no later than 106 (Jags defensive tackle Jay Tufele in 2021) and as high as 55 (Texans guard Max Scharping in 2019) in three of the last four drafts. In 2020, Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi went No. 91, between the Bengals' prized linebackers, Logan Wilson at 65 and Akeem Davis-Gaither at 107.

Overhauled Bengals Offensive Features La'el Collins and Cordell Volson Bringing Attitude

Volson officially joins the three free agents making their Bengals debut Sept. 11 on the right side of the line at Paycor Stadium against the always salty Steelers defense, making left tackle Jonah Williams the only one of the five in the same place he was in last Opening Day. Not to mention Super Bowl LVI.

Ian Rapoport updates O.J. Howard to Bengals after Devin Asiasi claim

Meaning, Howard could still sign tomorrow. He’s in the building and doing the routine things like taking a physical. The addition of Asiasi does make it more complex though, as adding a fourth tight end might mean losing a player at another position. That, or they have plans to throw one of, if not both Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox on injured reserve.

2022 NFL triplets rankings: Bengals, Eagles climb; Packers, Chiefs drop

Cincinnati made a massive leap from 2021 to 2022, making a run all the way to Super Bowl LVI. There isn't a weakness in this trio: Burrow is one of the faces of the NFL's present and future under center, Chase proved to be a walking highlight reel and Mixon is about as steady as they come. As long as they stay healthy, we'll continue to talk about these three for years to come.

Texans don’t sound thrilled about losing Max Scharping to Bengals on waiver wire

After the fact, Texans general manager Nick Caserio told Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network the loss hurts: “That was a tough one. Max is a good player. It’s where we were right now. We felt like it was the best decision for us.”

Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald on swinging helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players - 'It was just a practice'

"It was just a practice. It was football," Donald said Wednesday in an interview for an upcoming episode of the AP Pro Football Podcast. "I don't really want to go back to nothing negative that happened and talk about something that happened in a practice. My main focus is Buffalo."

Cincinnati Bengals announce initial 2022 practice squad

Those moves included signing a new tight end on the waiver wire, adding a new offensive lineman and defensive tackle via that same wire and popping up in a report that said they plan on signing former first-round pick O.J. Howard.

Cincinnati Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Announce Three Additions

The Bengals officially announced the additions of Devin Asiasi, Max Scharping and Jay Tufele on Wednesday afternoon. They acquired all three players on waivers.

Cincinnati Bengals Film Room: An In-Depth Look at Dax Hill's Preseason Performance

Hill showed off his coverage abilities, as he broke up multiple passes and even came down with an interception. His versatility was one of the stand out traits when it came to drafting him and that was no different in the preseason. Let’s take a deeper look at how the Bengals used Hill and how he performed.

Around the league

Russell Wilson, Broncos agree to terms on five-year, $245M contract extension

Wilson agreed to terms on a five-year, $245 million extension with the Denver Broncos, including $165 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources.

NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of the 2022 season

After the final roster cutdown to 53 comes a chance for all 32 NFL teams to add or re-sign promising or intriguing players via their practice squads. NFL.com is tracking and updating in real time every team's practice squad below. Click on division names to see each team's practice squad players in that division.

WR Denzel Mims 'frustrated' with situation on Jets: 'I feel like [the coaches] have made their mind up'

"I feel like I already pretty much [proved it], from OTAs until now," he said, via ESPN. "I mean, they're pretty set on who they want. ... I feel like, yeah, I feel like [the coaches] have made their mind up, honestly. But I feel like I can change their mind on that. I feel like I've been doing that. Their minds are pretty made up, though."

2022 NFL season award predictions: Who wins MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year?

He's coming off a 4,407-yard, 36-touchdown passing season, was the Bills' second-leading rusher (763 yards) and entered a different orbit during the playoffs, shredding a Bill Belichick defense and going toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes in a postseason epic. With even more weapons at his disposal (the emergent Isaiah McKenzie, for one), Allen is poised to get the only things that have eluded him so far in his career: an MVP trophy and a Super Bowl ring.