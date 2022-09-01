Bengals announce another wave of roster moves

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:

Re-signed free agent wide receiver Mike D. Thomas. Thomas was released as a vested veteran this week and was not subject to waivers.

Placed defensive end Khalid Kareem (hamstring) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (abdomen) on injured reserve. Both players will miss a minimum of four games.

Signed tight end Nick Bowers, safety Yusuf Corker and cornerback Marvell Tell III to the practice squad.

Bowers, weighing in at 6-foot-4, and 260 pounds, is a second-year player out of Penn State who was a college free agent signee of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. He spent his rookie season on the Raiders’ practice squad, then played in five games last season.

Corker, standing at 6-foot-0 and 197 pounds, is a rookie out of Kentucky who signed with the New York Giants as a college free agent in May. He spent all of training camp with New York and played in each of the team’s three preseason games.

Tell, at 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds, is a second-year player out of Southern California who was a fifth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. He played in 13 games with one start as a rookie, recording 22 tackles and five passes defensed. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then spent the 2021 season on the Colts’ practice squad.

The Bengals have yet to re-sign backup quarterback Brandon Allen after he was cut Wednesday, but he’s still expected to be re-signed by the team very soon.