Bengals vs. Steelers: Everything to know for Week 1 at Paycor Stadium

Sep 5, 2022, 3:45pm EDT
September 10
Alex Highsmith and George Pickens are key players in Week 1 Steelers vs. Bengals
In a recent sit-down with BLEAV Network’s Mark Bergin, the Steelers cover man named a couple of ancillary players as keys to a possible Pittsburgh win over the Bengals.
September 10
The 4 best matchups to watch for in Bengals vs. Steelers
Plenty of trench warfare for your viewing pleasure.
September 9
Confidence is sky-high among Bengals fans entering 2022 NFL season
Perhaps the most anticipated season in team history.
September 9
Final injury report: Trent Taylor questionable; Steelers at full strength
The Steelers look healthy, while the Bengals could be missing their top returner.
September 9
5 Questions with the Enemy: Jeff Hartman of SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain
We get a grasp on what’s going on with the Steelers from one of the team’s coverage pros over at SBN’s Behind the Steel Curtain.
September 9
Joe Burrow listed as player who will shape 2022 season
Burrow is at the forefront of the NFL world.
September 8
Zac Taylor praises Jessie Bates’ training during holdout
Bates is back, and he apparently hasn’t missed a beat.
September 8
Bengals rookie report: Where they stand at season’s beginning
Four rookies on the active roster, four on Injured Reserve, and five on the practice squad. Here’s what to expect from the class of 2022.
September 8
How to watch Bengals vs. Steelers in Week 1
All the information you’ll need in order to catch the Bengals hosting the Steelers.
September 8
Who will win the AFC North?
Can the Bengals run away from the Ravens once again?
September 7
Bengals enter Week 1 as TD favorite over Steelers
The Bengals, who are at home and coming off a Super Bowl appearance, are obvious favorites entering the 2022 NFL season.
September 7
Bengals vs. Steelers injury report: T.J. Watt good to go; Devin Asiasi DNP
Both teams look very healthy entering Week 1.
September 7
What to know for Bengals games this season at Paycor Stadium
Need-to-know info for Bengals fans planning to attend games at Paycor Stadium this season.
September 6
Mitch Trubisky named Steelers starting QB vs. Bengals
Mitch Trubisky vs. Joe Burrow in Week 1.
September 5
2022 Cincinnati Bengals captains announced
Here are your 2022 Bengals captains.