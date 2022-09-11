Cincy Jungle Sunday NFL picks and Bengals - Steelers pregame thread

Week 1 in the NFL is where all the positivity each fanbase has held for the entire offseason gets tested. The Cincinnati Bengals will be hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers to start their 2022 campaign, but they are only one of the shows that will be taking place this week.

One of the biggest trends of this week seems to be revenge. The most notable has to be quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers hosting the Cleveland Browns. Baker and the Browns had a very public divorce over this past offseason that ultimately landed Deshaun Watson in Cleveland. However, it will be Jacoby Brissett taking on the brunt of Mayfield’s anger.

We will also get to see quarterback Joe Flacco start an NFL game in 2022, and it will be against the team he won a Super Bowl with, the Baltimore Ravens. On paper, this is a pretty one-sided game with Baltimore’s new and improved secondary that brought in safeties Marcus Williams and drafted Kyle Hamilton. However, we will have to see how they do going up against such an elite quarterback.

This will also be our first chance to see how Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes fair without their favorite targets from the past few seasons. Also can Tom Brady continue to defy Father Time? Will the Los Angeles Chargers make up for the timeout they called against the Las Vegas Raiders last year?

