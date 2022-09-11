Bengals vs. Steelers inactives

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for today’s Week 1 showdown at Paycor Stadium.
For the Bengals, here is who will miss today’s game.
- TE Devin Asiasi
- OT D’Ante Smith
- OG Max Scharping
- DT Jay Tufele
- RB Trayveon Williams
No real surprises here. D’Ante Smith is the only real notable inactive, though part of him being held out is likely due to a back injury that hindered him throughout training camp and the preseason.
The good news is wide receiver/kickoff returner Trent Taylor (hamstring) and tight end Mitchell Wilcox (ankle) will play after being listed as questionable on the final injury report.
For Pittsburgh, here is who is inactive.
- QB Mason Rudolph
- OL Kendrick Green
- WR Steven Sims
- DE Isaiahh Loudermilk
- LB Mark Robinson
