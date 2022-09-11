Bengals vs. Steelers inactives

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for today’s Week 1 showdown at Paycor Stadium.

For the Bengals, here is who will miss today’s game.

TE Devin Asiasi

OT D’Ante Smith

OG Max Scharping

DT Jay Tufele

RB Trayveon Williams

No real surprises here. D’Ante Smith is the only real notable inactive, though part of him being held out is likely due to a back injury that hindered him throughout training camp and the preseason.

The good news is wide receiver/kickoff returner Trent Taylor (hamstring) and tight end Mitchell Wilcox (ankle) will play after being listed as questionable on the final injury report.

For Pittsburgh, here is who is inactive.

QB Mason Rudolph

OL Kendrick Green

WR Steven Sims

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

LB Mark Robinson

