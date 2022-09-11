 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals vs. Steelers inactives

Both teams are relatively healthy coming into this matchup.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for today’s Week 1 showdown at Paycor Stadium.

For the Bengals, here is who will miss today’s game.

  • TE Devin Asiasi
  • OT D’Ante Smith
  • OG Max Scharping
  • DT Jay Tufele
  • RB Trayveon Williams

No real surprises here. D’Ante Smith is the only real notable inactive, though part of him being held out is likely due to a back injury that hindered him throughout training camp and the preseason.

The good news is wide receiver/kickoff returner Trent Taylor (hamstring) and tight end Mitchell Wilcox (ankle) will play after being listed as questionable on the final injury report.

For Pittsburgh, here is who is inactive.

  • QB Mason Rudolph
  • OL Kendrick Green
  • WR Steven Sims
  • DE Isaiahh Loudermilk
  • LB Mark Robinson

