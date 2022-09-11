 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Evan McPherson and Kevin Huber make Bengals history

Evan McPherson shoots down another franchise record.

By PatrickJudis
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals can celebrate a couple of huge records getting broken in Week 1.

When punter Kevin Huber took the field today vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, he became the longest tenured Bengal ever.

This was cemented when Huber beat out Drew Chrisman in the preseason for the punting job.

Huber punted at Cincinnati in college as well, so he has been part of the area for a LONG time now, and his spot in the record books is well deserved.

Not to be out done, kicker Evan McPherson broke the franchise's record for longest field goal when he crushed a 59-yarder right down the middle of the uprights. A kick that also had plenty of distance as well. He is now 13/15 for kicks beyond 50 yarders.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff. Who Dey!

In This Stream

Bengals vs. Steelers: Everything to know for Week 1 at Paycor Stadium

View all 22 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...