Evan McPherson and Kevin Huber make Bengals history

The Cincinnati Bengals can celebrate a couple of huge records getting broken in Week 1.

When punter Kevin Huber took the field today vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, he became the longest tenured Bengal ever.

This was cemented when Huber beat out Drew Chrisman in the preseason for the punting job.

Huber punted at Cincinnati in college as well, so he has been part of the area for a LONG time now, and his spot in the record books is well deserved.

History!



Kevin Huber has surpassed Ken Riley for the most games played in team history pic.twitter.com/4Spw7qyU9q — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 11, 2022

Not to be out done, kicker Evan McPherson broke the franchise's record for longest field goal when he crushed a 59-yarder right down the middle of the uprights. A kick that also had plenty of distance as well. He is now 13/15 for kicks beyond 50 yarders.

5️9️ YARDS!@McPherson_Evan has broken his own record of the longest field goal in team history! #PITvsCIN | CBS pic.twitter.com/Bnz7laSXzB — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 11, 2022

