Bengals lose Tee Higgins to concussion vs. Steelers; was it a dirty hit?

The Cincinnati Bengals’ slow start has gotten worse, as wide receiver Tee Higgins has been knocked out of the game.

In the second quarter of the Bengals’ Week 1 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Higgins caught a pass over the middle and was hot in the head on his way down.

Higgins instantly got up removing his helmet and grimacing. The hit wasn't flagged, despite Steelers DB Terrell Edmunds hitting the crown of Higgins helmet as well.

Related Evan McPherson and Kevin Huber make Bengals history

A couple plays later, the Steelers were flagged for unnecessary roughness for hitting Tyler Boyd in the head as Joe Burrow's pass was intercepted.

Higgins has since been ruled out of the remainder of the game due to a concussion. He finishes the game with two receptions for 27 yards.

You can see the hit in question below and decide if the hit was dirty hit by Edmunds.

Helmet-to-helmet is an optional flag. pic.twitter.com/xZVwLH5b47 — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) September 11, 2022

Find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle. Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes!