Twitter reactions to Bengals’ loss to Steelers

Not the way you want to start the season.

By PatrickJudis
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a combination of five turnovers and the loss of long-snapper Clark Harris.

Despite all that went against them, Joe Burrow and the Bengals had multiple chances to pull off a win they had no business taking. The game came down to a few head-scratching decisions and fans are just as mad as they are disappointed.

The coaching mistakes were big this time around. Especially with the loss of Harris at long-snapper, it magnified the problem even more.

However, some of it can be chalked up to player mistakes as well.

The team gave Evan McPherson a second shot to hit a kick that would win the game. Mistakes were made on the kick all around it seemed.

Lance McAlister nails it here as it seems like Kevin Huber should have clocked or laid down on the ball as soon as the snap was high to try again on Fourth down.

A mistake Zac Taylor has to shoulder is the decision not to challenge Ja’Marr Chase’s catch midway through the fourth quarter that appeared to be a touchdown. Instead, the team rushed to the line to run for a loss.

The plan may have been to catch the Steelers sleeping, but it clearly did not work. Not scoring on that drive was a huge point in this game.

Still, the team had all the chances to take fate into their own hands, but they just failed to this week.

