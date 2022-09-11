Twitter reactions to Bengals’ loss to Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a combination of five turnovers and the loss of long-snapper Clark Harris.

Despite all that went against them, Joe Burrow and the Bengals had multiple chances to pull off a win they had no business taking. The game came down to a few head-scratching decisions and fans are just as mad as they are disappointed.

Heartbreaker. — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) September 11, 2022

The Bengals deserved that loss. The offense was a complete embarrassment. — Mike (@bengals_sans) September 11, 2022

Gonna be game. The Bengals made every stupid error you could make in this game. Absolutely stupidity from this coaching staff. — Vance Meek (@vancemeek) September 11, 2022

The coaching mistakes were big this time around. Especially with the loss of Harris at long-snapper, it magnified the problem even more.

However, some of it can be chalked up to player mistakes as well.

The team gave Evan McPherson a second shot to hit a kick that would win the game. Mistakes were made on the kick all around it seemed.

BENGALS KICK IS NO GOOD ‍♂️



This game.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/PAKHrwaFlC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 11, 2022

That's why they did it on 3rd.

I don't get it. https://t.co/72mCDjSrSz — LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) September 11, 2022

Lance McAlister nails it here as it seems like Kevin Huber should have clocked or laid down on the ball as soon as the snap was high to try again on Fourth down.

A mistake Zac Taylor has to shoulder is the decision not to challenge Ja’Marr Chase’s catch midway through the fourth quarter that appeared to be a touchdown. Instead, the team rushed to the line to run for a loss.

If you’re wondering if that was a Chase TD… pic.twitter.com/NcUwUdQUIZ — Chad Reuter (@chad_reuter) September 11, 2022

The plan may have been to catch the Steelers sleeping, but it clearly did not work. Not scoring on that drive was a huge point in this game.

Still, the team had all the chances to take fate into their own hands, but they just failed to this week.

Takeaways from the Bengals game:

- Joe Burrow was not good today, just accept that.

- defense fought and was the biggest factor for today

- do not blame the officials, they were bad but equally bad to both teams

- Long snapper is a must have

- a loss that should of been worse — Isabelle (@IsabelleMM2) September 11, 2022

Lots of ownership from Mitch Wilcox and La'el Collins in Bengals locker room. "Our defense played lights out and we (offense) should've answered the bell a lot more." pic.twitter.com/UwuskwB2FL — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 11, 2022

BTW for #Bengals fans freaking out, this was literally a carbon copy of 2021 Week 2 vs Bears and 2021 Week 5 vs Packers.



I think we just hoped they learned/grew in some respects — Anthony Cosenza (@CJAnthonyCUI) September 11, 2022

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!