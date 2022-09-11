Steelers fear T.J. Watt tore his pec vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, but the Steelers may’ve lost the heart of their defense for most of the season.

All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt exited Sunday’s game with a pectoral injury, and the Steelers are concerned Watt tore the muscle in the win. Per Adam Schefter, Watt will undergo an MRI tomorrow for confirmation.

Steelers believe TJ Watt tore his pec and he is scheduled to undergo scans Monday to confirm diagnosis, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2022

Watt absolutely dominated the Bengals in the 23-20 overtime thriller. He finished with six tackles, a sack, three tackles for loss, two batted balls, and an interception on Joe Burrow. When he exited the field late in the game, the Bengals’ ability to mitigate the Steelers’ pass rush changed for the better.

It was a typical performance from the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but it may be his last for a while. A torn pec would for sure end Watt’s season, so the Steelers are hoping for anything but that to be true.