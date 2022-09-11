Dak Prescott set to miss multiple weeks due to injury

The Dallas Cowboys were letting Dak Prescott get lit up in the pocket in their Week 1 opener, so it is no surprise he eventually went down with an injury.

At home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Prescott left the game with his team down 19-3, and after a horrible start to the season, his night was over like that.

Cooper Rush came in and did little to aid the suffocating offense.

Now, Prescott will likely miss multiple weeks due to an injury that will require surgery.

Dak Prescott (hand) will be out for a while, according to Jerry Jones. Several weeks. He needs surgery — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 12, 2022

The Bengals travel to the Cowboys in Week 2 and will likely be a road favorite.

Cincinnati will have its own injury concerns with No. 2 wide receiver Tee Higgins who was out most of the team’s Week 1 loss with a concussion. His status for Week 2 is in doubt as well.

Prior to exiting, Prescott was 14/29 for 134 yards and an interception. The Cowboys also allowed four sacks, so the absence of several starting offensive linemen from last season appeared more detrimental than the organization likely thought.