Staff picks for Monday Night Football and open thread

The first full week of NFL action wraps up tonight with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

The Seahawks get to start their season by hosting long-time franchise QB Russell Wilson, who is now a member of the Broncos. It is tough to tell how sour Wilson’s relationship with Pete Carroll got over the past few seasons, but he’ll need to win this game to keep up with an ultra competitive AFC West.

To no surprise, the CJ crew all have Denver winning this one as touchdown favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook. Even though the game is in Seattle, it’s going to be very tough for the home team to take down one of the AFC’s top Super Bowl contenders.

This will also serve as tonight’s open thread, so join the fun in the comments section!

